HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Morningstar by 60.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Morningstar by 55.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MORN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total value of $1,734,252.69. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.17, for a total transaction of $1,734,252.69. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,342,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,802,110.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total transaction of $1,808,262.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,348,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,669,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,717 shares of company stock worth $14,656,721 over the last ninety days. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Stock Down 0.3 %

MORN stock opened at $272.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 165.21 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.28 and a 12 month high of $289.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.18%.

About Morningstar

(Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.