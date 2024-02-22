HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $2,977,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 91.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 188,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $743,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $49.09 on Thursday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.15 and a fifty-two week high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on LNT. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

