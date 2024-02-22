HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 70.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 22.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $131.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $71.36 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARES shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

