HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,191 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Ready Capital worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,675,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,011 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ready Capital by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after buying an additional 1,484,317 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,029,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.43. Ready Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ready Capital

About Ready Capital

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.