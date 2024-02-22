Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $386.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $387.00 to $386.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $356.86.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $364.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $362.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $353.97 and its 200 day moving average is $325.77. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $368.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

