Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 1,259,592 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,259,592 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.9% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $8,335,063,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.55 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $153.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average of $136.46.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,774 shares of company stock worth $19,547,001 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

