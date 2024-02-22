Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.4% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at $3,022,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 27.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $272,842 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INGR opened at $115.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $116.32.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INGR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

