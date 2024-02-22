Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,503 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOSP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Innospec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 453,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,539,000 after acquiring an additional 81,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after acquiring an additional 65,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,592,000 after acquiring an additional 58,629 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 1,174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 53,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.
Innospec Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of IOSP stock opened at $123.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.36. Innospec Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $126.47. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.11.
Innospec Company Profile
Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.
