ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Holdings Reduced by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Stock Up 0.5 %

ITT opened at $123.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.54. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $127.13.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ITT news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

