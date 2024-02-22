J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,799,700 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $610,138,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. SP Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $175.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,102,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,351,747 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

