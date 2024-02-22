JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Shares of JELD opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.37. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 814,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,751.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,862,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,323,000 after buying an additional 71,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,180,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,954,000 after buying an additional 526,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,720,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,370,000 after buying an additional 157,383 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,137,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after buying an additional 34,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

