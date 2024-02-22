John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stake Cut by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 77.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at John B. Sanfilippo & Son

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James J. Sanfilippo sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $111,601.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $547,520.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $771,953 over the last three months. 23.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

JBSS stock opened at $99.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.07. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $87.38 and a one year high of $127.26.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

