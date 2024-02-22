Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Opes Wealth Management LLC

Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 8.3% in the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 9,672 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 32,206 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 183.1% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,736 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Mizuho raised their price objective on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.06.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,984 shares of company stock worth $28,978,803. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $402.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.31. The company has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $245.61 and a 12-month high of $420.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

