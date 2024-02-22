Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WDFC opened at $263.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.98. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of -0.07. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $163.82 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.29%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,146.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

