Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $599,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 520.0% in the second quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 129,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,725,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 579,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.55 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

