New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $180.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,051 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $180,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $168.59 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $175.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.09 and a 200-day moving average of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $2,074,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,702,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,102,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,351,747. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

