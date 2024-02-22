News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 663.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,388 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of News by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of News by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

News Stock Performance

Shares of NWS opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $28.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

News Dividend Announcement

About News

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

