Nuance Investments LLC Has $350,000 Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,753 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $168.59 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $2,074,743.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,702,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 12,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $2,074,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,220 shares in the company, valued at $19,702,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,102,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,351,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

