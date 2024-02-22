Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 28,826 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $72,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $168.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $175.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at $339,670,375.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,102,586 shares of company stock worth $5,486,351,747. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

