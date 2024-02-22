OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500,238 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.49% of OUTFRONT Media worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,376,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,238,000 after acquiring an additional 453,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,538,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after acquiring an additional 55,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 19.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,287,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 695,352 shares during the period.

OUTFRONT Media Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

About OUTFRONT Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

