Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $300.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $350.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.50. The stock has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 148.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total transaction of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,358,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

