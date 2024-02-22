Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Downgraded to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $265.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $290.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.95.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.50. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total transaction of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after buying an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after buying an additional 2,050,917 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $204,728,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

