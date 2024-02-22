Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Lowered to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $300.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.95.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $326.39 and its 200 day moving average is $275.50. The firm has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 20,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.57, for a total transaction of $5,810,645.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,510,086.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,728,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

