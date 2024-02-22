Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $337.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $363.00 to $337.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $309.95.

Shares of PANW opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $326.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $176.30 and a 52-week high of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.85, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

