Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $345.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $400.00 to $345.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PANW. Piper Sandler cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.95.

PANW stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a PE ratio of 148.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.50.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 334.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 802 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

