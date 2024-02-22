Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $365.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $420.00 to $365.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.95.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.85, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.50.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 334.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 802 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

