Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $274.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $309.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.50.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,591,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,591,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 334.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 802 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

