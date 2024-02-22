Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $380.00 at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $309.95.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 28.4 %

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.85, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.50. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $176.30 and a 12-month high of $380.84.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.