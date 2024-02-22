Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $380.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.85, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.39 and its 200 day moving average is $275.50.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $8,164,949.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at $230,591,029.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $8,164,949.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,591,029.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,578 shares of company stock worth $108,225,163. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

