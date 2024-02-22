Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $345.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PANW. JMP Securities upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.95.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $261.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $326.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.50.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,578 shares of company stock valued at $108,225,163 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

