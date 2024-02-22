Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,838,000 after purchasing an additional 299,626 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,292,000 after buying an additional 38,818 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,651,000 after buying an additional 428,435 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total value of $1,269,648.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.56, for a total transaction of $1,269,648.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 147,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,328,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total transaction of $718,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

ENSG opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.50 and a 52-week high of $123.00.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

