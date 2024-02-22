Pathstone Family Office LLC Invests $271,000 in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.6% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,435,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $74,533,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 6.7% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,446,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 153,385 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,419,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,150,000 after acquiring an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,412,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Byron Rogers sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $126,578.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,214 shares in the company, valued at $762,299.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 172,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $4,366,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

