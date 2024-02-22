Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPM. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.04.

WPM opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $38.37 and a one year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

