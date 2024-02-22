Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 6,183 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Fox Advisors upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

