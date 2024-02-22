Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,732 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Patrick Industries worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PATK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at $948,271.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total transaction of $364,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,290 shares of company stock worth $7,062,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $112.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.05. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $113.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Stories

