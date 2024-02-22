Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,015 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Perdoceo Education worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRDO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 5.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,674,313. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,674,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,750. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.