PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 281 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Littelfuse by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $240.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The business had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 25.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,641.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

