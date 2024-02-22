PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 963.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of AIT stock opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.24 and a one year high of $190.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total value of $184,404.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,974.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total value of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,421,642.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

