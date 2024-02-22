PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.48 Million Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 31,993 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 222.5% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALSN opened at $70.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.13. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $72.50.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $775.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.00 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

