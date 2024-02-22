PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of ATI worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ATI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ATI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in ATI by 9.9% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in ATI by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 135,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ATI by 228.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ATI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $45.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.18. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.10 and a 12 month high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,858,313. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $77,034.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,858,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

