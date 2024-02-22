PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $85.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.77. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.75%.

TXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

