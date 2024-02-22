PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,399 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,316,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,640,000 after buying an additional 435,072 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after buying an additional 260,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,927,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,482,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 247,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,426,000 after buying an additional 136,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $53.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.