Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:POOL opened at $389.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.25. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $405.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
