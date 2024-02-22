Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Holdings Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,403,369,000 after purchasing an additional 93,012 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $389.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.25. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $405.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Pool

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.