Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.37% of Portland General Electric worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 85,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 620,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,129,000 after purchasing an additional 118,751 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $41.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.19.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

