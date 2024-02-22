Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $72.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.17.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 47,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $3,679,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,603 shares in the company, valued at $40,786,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 423 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $31,716.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,412,747.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,693 shares of company stock valued at $6,310,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

