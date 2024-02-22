Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 64.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,204 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Qualys
In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $4,103,753 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
