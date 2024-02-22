RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.17% of RadNet worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3,847.15 and a beta of 1.67. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

