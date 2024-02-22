RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target Cut to $13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RAPT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $31.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $350.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,633.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

