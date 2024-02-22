Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,891 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of Ready Capital worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,249,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,371,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675,364 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,922,000 after acquiring an additional 967,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ready Capital by 66.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,798,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,212,000 after buying an additional 2,312,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 90.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,129,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,306,000 after buying an additional 1,484,317 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ready Capital by 42.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RC. Raymond James lowered Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ready Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Ready Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RC opened at $9.07 on Thursday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $8.71 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.21%.

Ready Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.