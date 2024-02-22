Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Piper Sandler

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised Redwood Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.06.

RWT opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of $700.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,973,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,134,000 after acquiring an additional 78,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,022,000 after acquiring an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 157.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,898 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,777,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 509,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,018,000 after purchasing an additional 199,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

